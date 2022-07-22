Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Have Your Say

NSW government, Surf Life Saving NSW announce program to reduce rock fishing deaths and injuries in notorious spots like Snapper Point, near Catherine Hill Bay

By Nick Bielby
Updated July 22 2022 - 4:17am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Snapper Point in March.

The NSW government is partnering with Surf Life Saving NSW to reduce deaths and injuries on the state's coast, with a $205,000 investment into a new Rock Fishing Safety Skills program and providing 1000 new lifejackets for at-risk communities.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.