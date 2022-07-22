The NSW government is partnering with Surf Life Saving NSW to reduce deaths and injuries on the state's coast, with a $205,000 investment into a new Rock Fishing Safety Skills program and providing 1000 new lifejackets for at-risk communities.
The Hunter-Central Coast region is no stranger to tragedy when it comes to rock fishing.
Most recently, a fisherman's body was discovered after he was swept off the rocks at the notorious Snapper Point, just south of Catherine Hill Bay, in March.
The Herald previously reported there were nine drownings and 35 emergency calls at Snapper Point in the decade to 2019.
"We have seen far too many tragic deaths and near misses involving rock fishers this year which is why we are rolling out the largest ever rock fishing safety campaign in our state's history," Emergency Services Minister Steph Cooke said in a statement on Friday.
Surf Life Saving NSW CEO Steven Pearce said the funding would help save lives.
"Our volunteers see first-hand the traumatic outcomes from these incidents and how simple things like wearing a lifejacket can prevent deaths," he said.
