How to keep your home pristine when you have children

This is branded content.

Anybody will tell you that having children is a blessing - a joyful, exciting, messy, blessing. So, if you're wondering how on earth you're going to keep that ivory-coloured utopia you call home clean, with muddy little munchkins running around, we've got the answers.



These solutions will keep it at least off-white for the foreseeable future. Read on to find our simple tips and tricks on how to keep your home fresh and clean, even with kids.

Do a fortnightly deep clean

When you have kids, you know that spills and messes are inevitable. So, rather than trying to find ways to avoid them, the better idea is to find ways to deal with them effectively, should they arise. This means that when an accident does happen, you're ready and waiting, rather than paralysed with panic over the pink stain protruding through your white carpet.



To properly ensure you've got the means to deal with any kind of problem, you're going to need a foolproof cleaning kit. So, something that is vital to have in this arsenal, is powerful home carpet cleaners.



Rather than opting for a one size fits all approach that leaves you with the possibility of the problem being targeted ineffectively, pick different cleaning solutions for different issues. After all, you wouldn't put a bandaid on a broken arm.



Whilst hardwood floors run the risk of a sticky spill, or laminate benchtops can end up with a few too many crumbs to clear away; carpets can fall victim to deep-set stains that you can't simply wipe off or sweep away. Whether it's from muddy shoes or a missed milk spill, suddenly your cream-coloured carpet is gravitating to a chocolate tone. But fear not, there are carpet washers perfectly equipped to lift those tough and dried-down marks.

So, why stop there? To keep your home looking incredible, use cleaning up your carpets as a jumping-off point, and do a fortnightly deep clean of your entire house. This stops the build up of problem areas and ensures that any maintenance in the interim between deep cleans is dashed significantly. Dust bunnies will become scarce, hidden spills will all but disappear, and you'll have family and friends asking how exactly you do it.

Do a daily declutter

You may not even realise it, but one of the lead factors of a messy-looking home isn't even what you'd perceive as a mess, its clutter. Clutter seems to multiply in spades as soon as you have children, from copious amounts of stuffed animals to the build-up of children's plates, bowls and cutlery at the drying rack.



It's time to take stock of this. Clutter can quickly get on top of you and become overwhelming, which is why it's important to do a daily recon of the home. So that this doesn't feel like an endless task, put together a checklist to run through. This stops you from doing needless work or allocating too much time to this simple task.

Give yourself a time limit, anywhere from 5-15 minutes, depending on how much clutter you feel you need to rid the home of and move from room to room, spending no more than a few minutes in each.



Once you're satisfied with the current space, you can move on to the next. Decluttering can involve throwing away old pieces of rubbish that have been left lying around, but it can also be as simple as picking up old toys that no longer need to be displayed.

Involve your children

The emotional labour of cleaning an entire house all on your own, every single day, should not be downplayed. It can be a lot for one person, and if you're only relying on yourself, you can begin to feel burnt out. This is when things start to slip, and suddenly you're back to square one.



So, the simplest fix to this potential problem, is to involve the little munchkins that are at least partially responsible for all the mess. You can do this in a variety of ways.

The simplest way is to just enforce a tidy-up time. At the end of playtime, there is a five-minute clean-up period, this puts great and organised habits into place at an early age, and ensures that your home remains perfect. However, if you want less of a stringent approach, there are other ways you can involve your precious cargo in the cleaning process.



This could be by turning tidy-up time into a game; get the tunes blaring and whoever has the cleanest room at the end of the song wins. To a similar point, you could reward your kids every time they clean to reinforce this behaviour and turn it into a habit.

Involving your babies keeps your space tidy, and softens the emotional load of keeping a house clean all on your own, whilst also teaching the kids great patterns for the future.

Remember, storage Is your best friend

When you have children, you'll find that suddenly the amount of items you have quadruples. This is how the aforementioned clutter often accumulates. No matter how hard you try to be restrained with what you purchase, bits and bobs always seem to multiply quicker than you can say "pop that away".



So, what's the answer to this problem? The answer is storage. Today, storage is no longer old plastic boxes, but fun and funky compartments that are fit for any space. So, whether it's under the bed storage, or boxes to put toys into, be sure to purchase copious amounts. If you can't stop the invasion of the plush toys or water bottles, you can fight them with cute storage options, so that everything remains neat and tidy, even when you're overrun with items.