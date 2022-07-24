Sporting Declaration: What would you prefer in Newcastle, a Supercars race or a cricket Test match?

THE V8 Supercars hope to continue burning rubber around the streets of Newcastle for at least another five years, which must be loud, rumbling music to the ears of motorsport enthusiasts.
Perhaps not so for residents and business owners of Newcastle's East End, who will need no reminding about the disruption caused during the first three editions of the Newcastle 500 (2017-19), before it was so rudely interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
As Newcastle City Council prepare to embark on a process of "broad community and stakeholder consultation", to use their words, before deciding whether or not to extend the original agreement, I find myself pondering a question of priorities.
It might well be that the Supercars continue rolling in and out of town on an annual basis until at least 2027.
But will Newcastle have a cricket ground capable of hosting high-performance matches in that time?
And/or will we have a basketball stadium that allows us to potentially enter men's and women's teams in national-league competitions?
The Supercars, for mine, are the equivalent of holding a huge party once a year and hoping that all the invited guests get so smashed they don't notice the paint is peeling, the carpet is soiled, and the tap in the bathroom won't stop dripping.
In other words, let's just forget for a few days that Newcastle's top-end sporting facilities are a disgrace.
At club level, for the local weekend warriors, they're perfectly acceptable.
But for marquee events, we have little to offer, other than McDonald Jones Stadium - which, incidentally, looks quite old and tired in comparison to the state-of-the-art venues in Townsville, Parramatta and Moore Park.
At least it is still considered worthy of its original title, the International Sports Centre, as evidenced by the occasional appearances in recent years of the Kangaroos, Wallabies, Socceroos and Matildas.
But as a Cricket NSW executive once told me: "You're OK up there for any sport that is played on a rectangular field."
Which, of course, excludes cricket. So too Australian Rules football.
And that brings me to the subject of No.1 Sportsground, which has been out of commission for more than two years during stage one of a redevelopment process, which has cost a reported $8 million but still does not meet the requirements for hosting professional-level competition.
It is more than seven years since a Sheffield Shield cricket match was played in Newcastle.
Wollongong now hosts a Shield game on an annual basis, while Albury has joined Coffs Harbour as a Big Bash League venue.
Orange has qualified to stage women's national-league matches, and given Bathurst has invested in upgrading its main sportsground, it could well be next in line.
Newcastle was once the first port of call when Cricket NSW looked to play matches outside of Sydney.
As well as Shield games, tour fixtures were regularly played at No.1. Among the great players Novocastrians have been able to watch in their own backyard are the likes of Allan Border, Ian Botham, Imran Khan, David Gower, the Waugh twins, Curtly Ambrose and Michael Clarke.
Those matches were always well attended.
Now, however, we face an indefinite wait until stage two of the No.1 upgrade - which at this point amounts to little more than concept designs and unsuccessful requests for state government funding - is completed.
Realistically, it will be years before Newcastle is considered for Shield or BBL matches, let alone international fixtures.
And just remember that Australia have already played Tests or white-ball matches in outposts such as Darwin, Townsville, Cairns, the Gold Coast and Geelong, while Canberra and Hobart are regular venues.
It has reached the stage where I am beyond angry about Newcastle's demise, just embarrassed.
We are, after all, the seventh-largest city in Australia, and the second most-populated in NSW.
Likewise, our basketball facilities are just a crying shame.
There is no bigger growth sport in Australia, and yet we have zero prospect of entering a team in either the NBL or WNBL until the archaic stadium at Broadmeadow is replaced with an amenity befitting a region of this size.
The much-vaunted Broadmeadow sporting precinct remains, thus far, a figment of the imagination.
Five years ago, Venues NSW published a discussion document entitled "a vision for the Hunter sports entertainment precinct", yet since then the only development has been the Knights' Centre of Excellence, which was 50 per cent funded by the Wests Group.
I should also add a genuine indoor aquatic centre to my wish list, as well as a modernisation of the tennis complex at District Park, which for more than a decade has been an eyesore.
None of which, unsurprisingly, received one cent of funding from the former federal government, despite the $100 million they splashed around during the infamous "sports rorts" affair before the recent election.
Anyway, I guess beggars can't be choosers. We'll probably have a V8 Supercars race for the next five years. I don't suppose there's any chance we could organise a swap?
