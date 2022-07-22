Newcastle Falcons primed to rebound against Central Coast Crusaders

NEWCASTLE Falcons men's coach Peter Astley hopes the challenge from a familiar foe will bring out the best in his team against Central Coast Crusaders in the NBL1 East game at Terrigal on Saturday.
The Falcons are second with an 11-5 win-loss record but have dropped two of their past three games to concede top spot to Canberra Gunners, who trounced Newcastle 95-68 at Belconnen last Sunday.
That was the second game of a road double-header, which Newcastle began with a gritty 92-84 victory over Albury-Wodonga Bandits at Albury the night before, but there were also some worrying signs in their 55-54 home loss to ninth-placed Hills Hornets two weeks ago.
Crusaders have lost their past four to be 11th with a 5-11 record but traditionally save their best for Newcastle, no matter where the teams sit on the ladder.
That was the case when the Falcons won 80-70 in Newcastle on May 7, and Astley anticipates another tussle in the trenches on the Crusaders' home court.
"They're an experienced group and they play physical, they play hard, and if you're not prepared for that and if you're not prepared to match that intensity, you're in for a tough night," Astley said.
"That's how they play and how they've always played, especially against Newcastle.
"Everything was rosy for us when we were on an eight-game winning streak earlier in the season, but we've let our standards slip in the last few weeks and we're not playing the way we want to play, so we need to address that or these next few weeks are going to be difficult for us."
The Falcons are in the middle of a stretch of five straight away games. After the trip to Terrigal to challenge the Crusaders, Newcastle will hit the road again next weekend to face sixth-placed Inner West Bulls (8-8) and fifth-placed Norths Bears (9-7).
We've let our standards slip in the last few weeks and we're not playing the way we want to play.- PETER ASTLEY
Centre Myles Cherry, averaging 17.8 points and 9.9 rebounds a game, and wing Ryan Beisty (15.2 points, 11.3 rebounds, four assists, 2.2 steals) have been in fine touch for the Falcons all season, picking up NBL1 East Conference Player of the Week awards in week six and week seven respectively.
Central Coast will look to leading scorers James Trustum, who averages 16 points a game, Callum Jenkins (16.4), Jacob Cracknell (15.5) and Oliver Robilliard (10.9) to spearhead their attack.
The game at Breakers Indoor Sports Stadium is scheduled to tip off at 4pm, followed by the women's match at 6pm between the fourth-placed Falcons (10-5) and ninth-placed Crusaders (4-11).
The Falcons, who need to keep winning to stay in the top four and potentially secure a home play-off game, won 61-51 in Newcastle on May 7, and have since added imports Nicole Munger and Ana Fernandez Oraa.
Munger posted a 27-point, 10-rebound, 10-assist triple double in Newcastle's 88-54 victory over Canberra at Belconnen last Sunday, helping her claim NBL1 East Player of the Week honours.
The win in the national capital came a night after a 115-88 loss to title favourites Albury-Wodonga, giving the Falcons five victories from their past six games, and Newcastle coach Chloe Mullaney is confident of another strong showing against Crusaders.
"The last time we played them it was closer than it should have been," Mullaney said.
"I feel like we've been playing some great basketball lately and we should be confident going into this weekend. Having said that, it is down there so we need to be ready to go, because Central Coast always attract a big, loud crowd."
