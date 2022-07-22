Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle Falcons primed to rebound against Central Coast Crusaders

By Brett Keeble
Updated July 22 2022 - 6:51am, first published 6:49am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

NEWCASTLE Falcons men's coach Peter Astley hopes the challenge from a familiar foe will bring out the best in his team against Central Coast Crusaders in the NBL1 East game at Terrigal on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.