Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League

A-League soccer: Striker Beqa Mikeltadze in 'good place' as Jets take off

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
Updated July 22 2022 - 8:55am, first published 8:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON THE BALL: Jets midfielder Angus Thurgate powers away from Blake Green in the friendly against Newcastle Olympic on Wednesday night. Picture: Jets media (SSF)

JETS striker Beka Mikeltadze is back and doing what he does best - scoring goals.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.