JETS striker Beka Mikeltadze is back and doing what he does best - scoring goals.
Mikeltadze "scored a couple" in a typically wholehearted effort as the Jets stepped up preparations for the Australia Cup with a friendly against Newcastle Olympic behind closed doors on Wednesday night.
The Jets take on Adelaide at McDonald Jones Stadium on July 30.
Olympic also feature in the round-of-32 in the national knockout and host defending A-League champions Melbourne City at No.2 Sportsground on Tuesday, August 2.
Jets coach Arthur Papas didn't keep score in the 90-minute work out against Olympic but said it was a positive result.
"It was a good hit out for both teams," Papas said. "We need opponents to get our match fitness up. We played a proper 90-minute game and physically got through really well.
"We have pushed them hard in the opening two weeks. To be able to play 90 minutes within two weeks of starting training, and to come out with no injuries is really positive."
The Jets have welcomed seven new players to the club and all played against Olympic.
"We worked really hard to recruit quite early in the piece and have everyone available from the start," Papas said.
"We were able to get some of the new players further integrated. Structurally, we are more balanced across the board. In the front third, we are a little more dynamic."
Mikeltadze was awarded the Jets' player of the year after a fantastic maiden season in the A-League in which he netted 13 goals, despite having to overcome the death of his father on the eve of the campaign.
The 24-year-old was rewarded with a spot in the Georgian squad for Nations League group games, which coupled with a return home during the off-season.
"To get that experience of getting called up into the senior national team and most importantly spending some time with family and friends, I feel like he has come back in a good place," Papas said.
"Against Olympic, he started, got minutes into his legs and scored a couple as per usual. It was the usual Beka. He chased every ball down and fought for everything.
"He will get a lot of attention this year, but he was receiving a lot of attention for a large part of last season. If you want to be a top No.9, you have to embrace that pressure and score goals."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
