Scone racing: Dylan Gibbons looks for debutante to deliver 200th victory

He is set to win the NSW apprentices' and overall provincial premierships. He is 13 ahead of next-best Reece Jones statewide and has 48 winners - six clear of the field - on the provincial standings. He has already claimed the Newcastle senior and apprentices' titles. He has nine winners at Scone, two behind leader Ash Morgan, who has all but secured the NSW title with 135, 17 clear of nearest rival James McDonald.