Scone racing: Dylan Gibbons looks for debutante to deliver 200th victory

GUN Hunter apprentice Dylan Gibbons has his 200th career winner in his sights at Scone on Monday and he believes first-starter Cargo could be the one to get him over the line.
The 20-year-old had a winning double at Gosford on Saturday to take him to 113 for the 2021-22 campaign and 199 in his burgeoning career with a week to go in just his second season of race riding.
Advertisement
The Thornton-based hoop has five rides on the seven-race Scone program, then plenty more opportunities at Taree (Tuesday), Wyong (Thursday), Kembla Grange (Saturday) and Muswellbrook (Sunday) to add to his season tally.
Going off the TAB market on Sunday, Cristalino ($3.70), for boss Kris Lees in race five, was the best of Gibbons' chances at Scone, but he believed stablemate Cargo in the sixth was also a good prospect.
The Tivaci filly has had two steady trials with other jockeys aboard, finishing fourth in both, and Gibbons has liked what he's seen in trackwork. The three-year-old opened as an $11 chance on Sunday but quickly firmed to $8 for the 1100m maiden.
Cristalino, a Tarzino filly, has placed in all four starts this preparation and chases a breakthrough win in the class 1 and maiden handicap (2200m).
"Cristalino is constantly knocking on the door and gets its chance up at 2200, but the horse I'm actually looking forward to is Cargo," Gibbons said.
"I haven't had a hell of a lot to do with it, but from what I have, it seems a nice horse.
"I've had a couple of sits on it in trackwork and it's given me a nice feel. It's just whether that carries over to race day.
"It's drawn out, but over 1100 at Scone, that's not the worst thing in the world. It's only one corner so you're not covering too much extra ground."
He also gave Jason Deamer-trained Sea Legend ($10) a chance first-up in the last, a benchmark 58 handicap (1300m).
"It showed it had a bit of ability last prep, so he can bounce back," he said.
Gibbons, who had a treble last time out at Scone, also rides Mirrie Dancer (race two) and Ruby Factor (three).
He is set to win the NSW apprentices' and overall provincial premierships. He is 13 ahead of next-best Reece Jones statewide and has 48 winners - six clear of the field - on the provincial standings. He has already claimed the Newcastle senior and apprentices' titles. He has nine winners at Scone, two behind leader Ash Morgan, who has all but secured the NSW title with 135, 17 clear of nearest rival James McDonald.
Gibbons set the goal of 200 career victories after hitting a century this season and moved closer on Saturday with dominant wins aboard Cosmic Minerva (Bjorn Baker) and Diamond Diesel (Adam Duggan).
Cosmic Minerva sat just off the leaders before sprinting to an almost four-length victory, while Diamond Diesel came from further back to finish one and two-third lengths clear on heavy going.
"They were both pretty impressive, they are nice horses," Gibbons said.
"[Cosmic Minerva] had the saddle slip on it last start and it tried to pigroot and finished up a long way off them, then ran them to a length. The run was massive so we would have been disappointed if it didn't win like that.
[Diamond Diesel] trialed up well, they were just a bit worried about it on that surface, but it's got a fair bit of ability and it got through it."
Advertisement
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.