Trainer Brett May back in town with strong win from Diamond Ability

Trainer Brett May scored his first city winner since his move to Cooranbong when Diamond Ability broke through at Wentworth Park on Saturday night.
The bitch started brilliantly from box one to set up a three-length victory over 520m in her sixth run at the track since coming from Victoria. Diamond Ability had won her first two starts for May, both at The Gardens, and was then placed four times in six elsewhere.
Advertisement
"It was a good win and I decided to box her last night and change it up, and it worked well," May's wife, Deborah, said.
May had many city winners before taking a four-year break from training. He returned in 2020 and just more than a year ago moved from a backyard operation at Swansea to a property at Cooranbong.
Zipping Maserati (Jason Mackay), Mr. Determine (Michelle Sultana) and Fat Boy's Lucky (Mark Davidson) were other Hunter-trained winners in town.
On Monday night, Maitland host a 10-race card from 7.01pm.
MORE IN SPORT:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.