A new world of fun has been unlocked at Fishing Point, with a playground boasting an exhilarating basket swing, slide and climbing net officially open at Alkrington Park.
The $636,000 project also includes sandstone blocks for seating and a large grassed area. The parkland features wheelchair-friendly pathways and soft, rubber surfaces to improve safety and allow easy access.
The site had been used as a works depot for several years.
Isabelle Hockley, who moved to the area about six months ago, said it was good to have a park so close to home for her son, Luka.
"It's great. He loves it - especially the swings," Ms Hockley said.
The NSW government committed $263,635 to the project.
Nathan Bonselaar, who lives across the road from the park, has watched it take shape in recent months.
"It's great to finally see something here," he said.
"When we first moved here eight years ago, it was just open space and there wasn't much interaction with the community. Now it's really a place for people to get together."
Lake Macquarie mayor Kay Fraser said it was great to provide new facilities for families.
"Parts of the new playground have been designed to be accessible to everyone, regardless of ability, which is a big part of creating an inclusive, welcoming space for the community," she said.
"We want to foster a love for the outdoors among young children, and I believe this playground will go a long way in doing that."
