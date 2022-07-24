Macquarie have rebounded from last weekend's loss to join opponents Souths in equal fourth as they eye off a top-three finish this Newcastle Rugby League season.
The Scorpions (18 points) travel to meet Wests at Harker Oval on Tuesday night, another catch-up game from a rain-affected campaign, and can pull level with Cessnock (20) if they claim the two competition points.
Advertisement
It comes after the hosts accounted for Souths (18) 28-18 at Lyall Peacock Field on Saturday, following a 30-16 defeat to now second-placed Central (21).
MORE IN SPORT:
Wests have only played once this month and Macquarie coach Steve Kidd knows it will be "tough for us to back up".
"The boys did recovery this morning [Sunday] and we'll have a little run tomorrow night [Monday]. It's a big game in the context of finishing top three for us," Kidd said.
He was impressed with the Scorpions' "grit".
"We still didn't play well and we've got plenty of work to do to compete with the top sides, but we did enough to get the points," he said.
The teams traded tries in the first half, with Macquarie leading 12-8 at the main break before creating a 14-point buffer by the 50-minute mark.
Souths rallied to get within striking distance at 22-18 but Joe Woodbury's second in the 69th minute saw the Scorpions skip away.
Macquarie's Kyle Kingston (shoulder) withdrew on game eve.
Souths, who may need to monitor a Scott Matthews injury, are on a three-match losing streak and have dropped four of their last five encounters after starting the year with an 8-2 record.
Marshall Sing landed a hat-trick for the Lions.
Elsewhere, Lakes made it back-to-back wins for the first time this season when they thrashed the Bulldogs 50-10 at Kurri Sportsground on Saturday.
Lakes lock Lyndon Hills scored a try on the hour mark before being put on report and marched to the sin bin.
Kurri's Jonathon Alchin was sent off in the closing stages after an incident the touch judge described as "late contact, high and with a high degree of force".
The Bulldogs have now conceded a half-century at home on three occasions this year, following Cessnock (50-0) on June 25 and Maitland (52-0) on May 7.
Lakes (9), who led 28-4 at half-time, move five competition points clear of last-placed Kurri (4) on the ladder and are due to visit Central at St John Oval on Tuesday night.
Advertisement
The other six clubs weren't required to play on the spare weekend.
LADDER: Maitland 25; Central 21; Cessnock 20; Macquarie, Souths 18; The Entrance 14; Wyong 12; Lakes 9; Wests 5; Kurri 4.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.