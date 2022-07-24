Newcastle Herald
Home/Newsletters/Knights Email List

Knights legend Andrew Johns leads call for battered Kalyn Ponga to sit out rest of season

By Robert Dillon
Updated July 24 2022 - 5:25am, first published 5:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
OVER AND OUT: Kalyn Ponga leaves the field on Friday night. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

THE immediate and long-term playing future of Knights skipper Kalyn Ponga is under a cloud after he suffered his fifth head knock of the season during Friday night's 42-12 thrashing by Sydney Roosters.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.