Men armed with pipes attack food delivery driver's vehicle while woman inside

Police are investigating after a food delivery driver's vehicle was attacked - while she was inside - by a group of armed men at Raymond Terrace at the weekend.
Police said the 20-year-old woman was parked in her vehicle on Thomas Street about 8.30pm on Saturday, making a delivery to a nearby home, when a group of unknown men appeared and began hitting the vehicle with pipes.
The attack caused significant damage to the vehicle.
The group soon fled on foot and the incident was reported to police.
The 20-year-old woman was not injured during the attack.
Investigators are looking into the act of malicious damage and are calling for anyone with information - or vision from CCTV cameras or dash cams in the area at the time - to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
