Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Newcastle and Hunter blanketed by fog on July morning

Jessica Brown
By Jessica Brown
Updated July 24 2022 - 10:57pm, first published 10:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SNAPPED: 8am fog in Newcastle on July 25. Picture: Brien McVernon

HUNTER residents woke to a blanket of fog on Monday morning, as temperatures hovered below 10 degrees.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jessica Brown

Jessica Brown

Digital Journalist

I am a passionate journalist and a fan of exploring the world! I currently work with Fairfax as a digital journalist in Newcastle.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.