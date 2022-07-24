HUNTER residents woke to a blanket of fog on Monday morning, as temperatures hovered below 10 degrees.
It was a chilly start to the working week. Scone recorded a temperature of 6.2 degrees, while Nobbys hit 8.5 and Maitland reached 9.7 degrees.
Murrurundi posted the coldest temperature, according to the Bureau of Meteorology, with the mercury dropping to 5.6 degrees Celsius over the weekend.
There are travel delays at Newcastle Airport with Canberra departures delayed. Flights from Melbourne arriving in the Hunter have also been delayed due to the foggy conditions and one plane from Brisbane, due to land at Newcastle Airport, reportedly had to be diverted to Sydney. It comes as passengers at Sydney Airport have been left queuing out in the cold, as another day of travel chaos unfolds for holidaymakers.
A marine wind and hazardous surf warning remain in place for the Hunter's coastline.
I am a passionate journalist and a fan of exploring the world! I currently work with Fairfax as a digital journalist in Newcastle.
