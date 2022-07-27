Fountain Of Euthanasia, Virescent, Apocalyptic Crusade - Hamilton Station Hotel
Mates Festival ft. Vacations, The Buoys, Teenage Joans, Palace DJs, Teddie, Mungmung, Mango Avenue & Underlay - Cambridge
Piper Butcher, with Jesse Morrison, Kai West - Stag & Hunter Hotel
The Australian Keith Urban and Shania Twain Show - Lizotte's
Kashmir Lane, Mirage - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
The Doctor's Wife - Royal Hotel Dungog
Kirsty Lee Akers, with Finnian Johnson - Cessnock Leagues Club
For The Love Of Purple - Lizotte's
Ruffians, Camino Gold - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
The Cardiff Spares - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Introspect, with Steer - Cambridge
Fight Ibis, with Dead Crows, Supersoakerr - Stag & Hunter Hotel
The Rod Stewart & Best Of Britain Show - Lizotte's
The Shadow Cast - Hamilton Station Hotel
