Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Newcastle Hunter Rugby Union 2022: Nelson Bay coach Michael Wiringi wary of wounded Wanderers

By James Gardiner
Updated July 25 2022 - 11:48pm, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
ON DECK: Nelson Bay halfback Charles Fielder. Picture: Jonathan Carroll

NELSON BAY coach Michael Wiringi is expecting a fired up Wanderers in their Hunter Rugby Union catch-up game at No.2 Sportsground on Tuesday night despite the Two Blues losing five players to injury.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.