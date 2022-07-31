New Levi's research casts grim light on apparel consumption in Australia

New Levi's research casts grim light on apparel consumption in Australia

This is a commercial collaboration with Levi's.



ALMOST half of Australians are not getting long-term use out of their clothing due to items being out of season or unfashionable, according to new research recently released by Levi's.

The research on apparel consumption in Australia was commissioned to coincide with the launch of the company's Buy Better, Wear Longer campaign - a global initiative to raise awareness about the shared responsibility on the environmental impacts of apparel production and consumption.

The study's findings found that 45.3 per cent of those surveyed did not hold onto the items in their wardrobe because they were either out of season, unfashionable, or boring.

When asked what they did with the clothes they did not wear, 70.4 per cent of respondents said they opted for a trip to local charity binds, while 28.1 per cent said they left their unwanted clothes in their wardrobes.

New Levi's research casts grim light on apparel consumption in Australia

The study also showed that 30.1 per cent of Australians owned between 50-150 pieces of clothing items, with only half those pieces worn regularly, and 10 per cent worn once or not at all.

The Wardrobe Crisis founder and sustainability expert Clare Press said while brands needed to work to make their products more sustainable, Australians also needed to be more mindful with how they consumed fashion.

"We are buying more clothes than ever before, wearing them less, and dispatching them to landfill in crazy volumes," Ms Press said.

"The first step to solving fashion waste is to reconnect with our clothes. While brands need to do the work to make their products sustainable, Aussies can be part of the solution by buying mindfully. When you buy clothes you've really thought about and love, you are more likely to care for them and wear them longer."

New Levi's research casts grim light on apparel consumption in Australia

The global fashion industry creates 20 per cent of the planet's total water pollution, and 10 per cent of humanity's carbon emissions. By 2030 the global clothing and textile industry is expected to use 50 per cent more water and produce 62 per cent more waste than it did in 2015.

While Levi's is not exempt from the problem, it is adamant to play its part in contributing towards a change in the clothing industry.

Levi Strauss & Co brand president Jennifer Sey said she hoped the Buy Better, Wear Longer campaign would encourage consumers to think more creatively before disowning their clothing, particularly when it came to Levi's apparel which is produced to be worn for generations.

"Ultimately, Levi's denim is meant to be worn for generations, not seasons," Ms Sey said.

"We are also using this campaign to encourage consumers to be more intentional about their apparel choices: to wear each item longer, for example, to buy SecondHand, or to use our in-store Tailor Shops to extend the life of their garments."

New Levi's research casts grim light on apparel consumption in Australia

Buy Better, Wear Longer encapsulates Levi's ongoing efforts to drive more sustainable production practices and reduce its own carbon footprint - thereby delivering a more planet-friendly apparel industry.

The campaign will showcase the company's enduring investment into material and technology innovations such as Cottonized Hemp and Organic Cotton, as well as its Water Less® manufacturing which has saved more than four billion litres of water.