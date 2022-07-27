Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Food
Subscriber

Gerry and Rosa Perone say goodbye to their beloved Shells Cafe in Cardiff this week | Food Bites

By Lisa Rockman
July 27 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Shells Cafe at Cardiff is closing its doors on Friday after 28 years in business.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Food
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.