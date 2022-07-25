Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Triple treat for Newcastle boys at NSW junior surfing titles

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
July 25 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RIPPING: Merewether 13-year-old Felix Byrnes lays into a turn during his winning final in the under-16 NSW surfing titles. Pictures: Surfing NSW/JGRimages

Newcastle boys Dom Thomas, Felix Byrnes and Ocean Lancaster booked their spots as top seeds at the Australian junior championships at North Stradbroke Island in November with victories at the NSW titles.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.