Nick Cave and Warren Ellis are coming to Newcastle in December as part of their Australian Carnage tour.
Multi-instrumentalist Ellis has toured the world with Cave and The Bad Seeds for decades, however this is the first time the pair have toured Australia as a duo.
The Australian Carnage tour follows the release of their widely acclaimed Carnage album. It was recorded in London during last year's lockdown and was nominated for an ARIA Award in 2021 for best adult contemporary album.
Songs from Carnage were first performed by Cave and Ellis in the documentary film This Much I Know To Be True, directed by Andrew Dominik, which explored the creative relationship between the two musicians.
Ellis and Cave's creative chemistry is rooted in their long history of music making, both as collaborators and as individual artists. They first crossed paths in 1993, when Ellis played violin on several songs for the Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds album, Let Love In, before going on to join the band as a full-time member.
The two have also recorded as Grinderman, formed in 2006, and have composed and recorded numerous film, television and theatre soundtracks together.
The 15-date Australian Carnage tour kicks off in Adelaide on November 22 and finishes up at the Sydney Opera House on December 17. It stops off at Newcastle's Civic Theatre on December 14.
Tickets are on sale this Friday, July 29, at 10am, via the website nickcave.com.
"I can't begin to tell you how happy Warren and I are to be finally returning to Australia to perform," Cave said.
"The wait has been way too long. See you all soon."
