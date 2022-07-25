Newcastle Herald
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis lock in a Newcastle date on upcoming Australian Carnage tour

Updated July 25 2022 - 9:59pm, first published 8:30pm
Nick Cave and Warren Ellis are coming to Newcastle in December as part of their Australian Carnage tour.

