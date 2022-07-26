McLAREN Vale's Chapel Hill brand is this year celebrating its 50th anniversary, an eventful period in which it has had five owners and flourished from small beginnings.
Its founder was University of South Australia music professor Tom Nelson who, while looking for McLaren Vale land on which to run horses, came across a derelict 1865 ironstone former Methodist Seaview chapel, school and hall atop a ridge with views over McLaren Vale and Gulf St Vincent.
Beguiled by the abandoned, vandalised building, Tom bought it and the surrounding land from the Uniting Church and in 1972 set about restoring the chapel and planting a vineyard.
Over the next seven years he toiled to get the 1975 inaugural vintage from his vineyard and to turn the historic chapel into a winery, offices and tasting room-cellar door for what became his much-admired Chapel Hill wines.
Owner number two came in the 1980s when Tom sold the business to the Sellick family, which in turn sold in 1987 to the Gerard family, owners of the Clipsal electrical products firm.
On taking over Chapel Hill the Gerards gave it a momentous boost by signing up Pam Dunsford as winemaker, a post she held over 19 vintages.
The Gerard ownership of Chapel Hill ended in 2000 when they sold to the Swiss Thomas Schmidheiny Group, which also had vineyards in Switzerland, Argentina and California.
In September 2019 Chapel Hill was bought by the Paragon Wine Estates arm of ASX-listed Endeavour Group which demerged from supermarket giant Woolworths in 2021.
Paragon also owns Oakridge Wines in Victoria's Yarra Valley, Krondorf in the Barossa Valley, Riddoch at Coonawarra and Josef Chromy Wines in Tasmania.
Today Chapel Hill, a Halliday Wine Companion five red star winery, is run by chief winemaker and general manager Michael Fragos.
Michael, the son of Greek migrant parents who settled in McLaren Vale and grew wine grapes, joined Chapel Hill in 2004 and worked alongside Pam Dunsford up to her retirement in 2006.
Pam's remarkable 40-year wine career was honoured recently when she won Australia's premier wine prize the 2022 Maurice O'Shea Award.
Michael also is no stranger to major awards. In 2007 he was named world winemaker of the year at the International Wine and Spirit Competition in London and, more recently, the 2019 The Vicar Shiraz (reviewed below) won a gold medal in the 2022 International Wine Challenge.
THE Chapel Hill 2019 Road Block Shiraz and today's other reds are at Dan Murphy's website and stores and Chapel Hill McLaren Vale winery. The Road Block is deep purple and has 14.5% alcohol, berry pastille scents and spicy plum front-palate flavour. The middle shows bramble jelly, peppermint and vanillin oak and the finish ferric tannins.
PRICE: $65.
DRINK WITH: paella.
AGEING: seven years.
RATING: 5 STARS
WITH 14.5% alcohol and shining dark garnet in the glass, this Chapel Hill 2019 Gorge Block Cabernet Sauvignon shows potpourri aromas and zingy, ripe blackberry flavour on the front palate. The middle palate has rhubarb, spearmint, dark chocolate and savoury oak and a finish of chalky tannins.
PRICE: $65.
DRINK WITH: roast pork sirloin with sautéed red cabbage and apple.
AGEING: eight years.
RATING: 5 stars
THIS Chapel Hill 2019 The Vicar Shiraz delivers a powerful sermon. With 14.5% alcohol, glowing inky purple in the glass and with bouquet garni aromas, it shows intense blackcurrant front-palate flavour, middle-palate Morello cherry, blueberry, spice, mint chocolate and mocha oak and a finish of dusty tannins.
PRICE: $75.
DRINK WITH: roast duck and plum and Cointreau sauce.
AGEING: 12 years.
RATING: 5.5 stars
