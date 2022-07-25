Broadmeadow goalkeeper Alison Logue returns in the only change expected as Magic look to join NPLW Northern NSW leaders Warners Bay atop the points table with a win over last-placed New Lambton on Tuesday night.
The second-placed Magic and winless Eagles are set to play their rescheduled round-12 clash at Lake Macquarie Regional Football Facility with the former coming off a 4-1 win over fourth-placed Charlestown and the latter losing 11-0 to Adamstown on the weekend.
Logue missed the match due to COVID while striker Chelsea Lucas (knee) and defender Jannali Hunter (ankle) were also sidelined due to injury.
The shot-stopper is expected to come back into the starting side in place of former Australian under-16 goalkeeper Ruby Jones, who stepped up to top-grade football on Saturday for the first time since fracturing her scull and sustaining a brain injury while playing in April of last year.
Magic coach Jake Curley was happy with Jones' performance against Azzurri and the depth of his senior squad this campaign.
"It's been OK with the injuries that we've had," Curley said. "Our reserve grade has some good players which does give us good depth."
Warners Bay are three points clear of Magic on 37 points. The two sides are on a collision course for the premiership and set to do battle in a much-anticipated encounter on August 7.
But first Broadmeadow must complete a hectic week of three games in eight days. After the Eagles, they face what is expected to be a desperate Maitland at Magic Park on Saturday.
But they conceded a goal in the 75th minute then a penalty in the 84th to stay fifth on 22 points, four outside the top four.
The Magic-New Lambton game on Tuesday night kicks off at 6pm.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
