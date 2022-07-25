Newcastle Herald
Goalkeeper Alison Logue returns as Broadmeadow eye New Lambton and equal top spot in NPLW NNSW

Renee Valentine
By Renee Valentine
Updated July 25 2022 - 4:41am, first published 4:30am
BACK: Alison Logue missed Magic's last game through COVID. Picture: Marina Neil

Broadmeadow goalkeeper Alison Logue returns from COVID isolation in the only change expected as Magic look to join NPLW Northern NSW leaders Warners Bay atop the points table with a win over last-placed New Lambton on Tuesday night.

