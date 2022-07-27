Sean Townsend has taken on the executive chef role at Brokenwood Wines in the Hunter Valley.
The Singleton-born chef brings with him valuable "local knowledge" and 16 years of experience, including stints at the two-hatted Muse Restaurant and The Cellar Restaurant, a head chef role at Muse Kitchen, and an executive chef role at the Mighty Hunter.
"Sean's passion for exceptional food and wine, and his long-standing relationships with local producers, is the perfect combination to ensure we deliver a dining experience that matches and elevates our wine offering," senior winemaker Stuart Hordern said.
Townsend has developed a modern Australian menu with European influences and techniques for The Wood Restaurant, and this theme will extend to casual dining space Cru Bar + Pantry. He says he is passionate about championing local and seasonal produce, with "simplicity, detail and synergy flowing between plate and glass".
"I plan to extend the on-site vegetable garden and implement a no-single-use-plastic policy to drive sustainability," he told Food & Wine.
"We'll give equal respect to all dishes, vegan and meat, and I look forward to sharing the origin stories behind the local ingredients we select."
Townsend, who started at Brokenwood earlier this month, has just returned from a jog when we chat. He sounds happy and content, and is excited about the challenges ahead.
He has already updated the entree and main menus at The Wood Restaurant.
Brokenwood Wines underwent a multimillion-dollar revamp in 2018 that made it one of the largest cellar doors in the Hunter Valley. Andy and Janet Wright were in charge of the food offering but moved on in 2020 to focus on their business, Pokolbin Catering Co.
"I'm still trying to find my feet in a complex model with lots of moving parts, but it's been good so far," Townsend said.
"I've got full control of the food and beverage side of things and hope to improve the service and the food offering, and make it seasonal.
"We're not going to get a hat straight away but that is going to be the standard that we aim for. I've got the right people with me, some good young chefs I've worked with before, and Brokenwood is a great brand."
His approach to the executive chef role is to be "present in the kitchen and part of the team".
"I plan to have a hands-on approach - I don't want it to be an office job," he explained.
"The executive chef role at Mighty Hunter was more of an office role, and while it was a good experience, I want to be able to cook rather than looking at data, using spreadsheets, and building menus for multiple venues.
"I don't want my job to be disconnected from food."
Comedian, television personality and qualified wine specialist Merrick Watts is bringing his An Idiot's Guide To Wine show to Brokenwood Wines on August 26. The show had sold-out performances at both the Adelaide Fringe and Melbourne International Comedy festivals. As well as a 70-minute wine tasting show, audience members will enjoy a three-course meal by Sprout Catering. Tickets $175 at Moshtix.
