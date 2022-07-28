The art of gifting food with a gourmet food hamper

The art of gifting food with a gourmet food hamper

This is a commercial collaboration with Australian Gourmet Gifts.



Choosing the perfect gift for a loved one can help strengthen relationships, remind them they are loved, lift moods and repair rifts. But the challenge is finding the right gift that speaks to everyone. Giving the gift of food sends a universal message of love, gratitude and happiness.

It moves away from generic gift giving and allows you to choose something unique and heart-warming for those you love. But instead of running to the nearest shop for some snacks, gourmet hampers by Australian Gourmet Gifts make it easy to give the gift of food.

The science of gift giving

Interestingly, gifting food is an ancient tradition used to extend offers of friendship, aid negotiations, formalise treaties, and show compassion and respect. Today, many cultures still see gifting food as a sign of appreciation for the people around us.

Here are some of the many benefits of gifting food:

1) Strengthens relationships: Giving a thoughtful gift of food builds and reinforces our relationships. It's a meaningful way to show how well you know someone, and the act of giving can re-confirm our connection with others.

2) Makes others feel special: Giving the gift of food such as a gourmet food hamper can make others feel happy and appreciated. Who doesn't love the look on a loved one's face when they open a surprise gift of their favourite chocolates or wine?

3) Recognises accomplishments and milestones: Gifts of delicate food, wine, or champagne are often given in recognition of a remarkable accomplishment or as a sign of celebrating a significant milestone such as having a baby, graduating or buying a house.

4) Shows love and appreciation: Gifting food is a great way to show your love and appreciation for your friends and family. Instead of the traditional go-to gifts like flowers or a card, a unique food gift has the power to bring people together.

5) Makes us feel happier: Giving someone a gift they will enjoy can make you feel happier. Giving a gift causes the pleasure centres in your brain to light up as though you were the one receiving a gift.

The art of gifting a food hamper

One of the best ways you give the gift of food is with a gourmet food hamper. A gift hamper is typically a basket or box containing an assortment of unique foods, including deserts and spreads. Gourmet gift hampers can also sometimes include wine or champagne.

Depending on the occasion, you can usually find a food hamper for everyone. Gifts of food hampers are the perfect way to celebrate, recognise and appreciate the ones you love most. Here are the top three reasons to send a gourmet food hamper as a gift:

Hampers give you the chance to give your loved ones new and unique foods that they wouldn't have necessarily bought for themselves.

Gifting food hampers gives the recipient a chance to spend some quality time with their loved ones over some tasty treats.

Giving the gift of a food hamper embodies the very essence of gift-giving and symbolises a gift from the heart.

Undoubtedly, food is a delightful gift capable of bringing people together in a wonderful way. So a gourmet gift hamper will always be a lovely surprise no matter the occasion. With so many unique gourmet hampers to send, check out Australian Gourmet Gifts online.