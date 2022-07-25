Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Australian Supercross Championship returns to McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle on November 26 with Luke Clout and Hayden Mellross set to compete

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated July 25 2022 - 7:05am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Supercross will return to McDonald Jones Stadium for the first time in 13 years in the second major event announced for the venue in as many weeks.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.