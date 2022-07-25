Supercross will return to McDonald Jones Stadium for the first time in 13 years in the second major event announced for the venue in as many weeks.
The stadium will host the FOX Australian Supercross Championship's Triple Crown on November 24 after a three-year hiatus for the sport due to the pandemic.
AME Group will run the series and events and commercial general manager Ben Williams said they were ecstatic to bring the "bespoke" event to Newcastle.
"Obviously COVID over the last couple of years, while it's been very restrictive for us, motorcycle sales and participation in motorcycling have really gone through the roof," he said.
"And we know that the Hunter region is such a strong region for motorcycle participation. So we believe it's just going to be a fantastic event for the local economy and we're really excited to be back."
Current Australian National MX Champion Luke Clout is coming off a leg injury, but expects to be fighting fit for the championship.
He said the Hunter was "like a big hub" for the industry and was keen to compete in front of the region's fans.
"I do a lot of training up here and riding in Kurri Kurri," he said. "When we have rounds up in Maitland, the crowds are usually unreal.
"In this event, the calibre is so high, so there's going to be so many more people that are going to come and support it. I'm looking forward to it."
The event comes off the back of a partnership between City of Newcastle and Venues NSW to bring more major events to the city, with a development application currently being assessed to hold five annual events at the stadium.
Mr Williams said he hoped more Supercross events would follow.
"We are looking at a three year term where we'll be bringing Supercross back and we're hoping that we can create some real hype around that," he said.
Newcastle councillor Peta Winney-Baartz said the recently announced events would offer something for everyone.
"Pre-COVID, our economy, tourism and events economy was worth over $1.2 billion," she said. "And it's really important that we offer a really diverse mix of events to rebuild that for our locals and our businesses."
The event will fall in the A-League season, but will be during the three-week break for the World Cup.
McDonald Jones Stadium venue manager Dean Mantle said he was confident the pitch would be properly managed for all events.
"There's a lot of work that goes into protecting the field of play, even before the dirt goes down," he said.
Minister for Tourism and Sport Stuart Ayres said securing the Australian Supercross Championship for Newcastle was a great result for local fans and the visitor economy of the Hunter region.
"I am delighted Newcastle will be hosting the Australian Supercross Championship, which adds to its growing reputation as a city for premium sporting events," he said.
"Novocastrians are renowned motorsports fans and McDonald Jones Stadium is a world-class venue, so this is going to be an unmissable spectacle with an incredible atmosphere that will be a major drawcard for visitors to the region from across the country."
For more information go to australiansupercross.com.au.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
