Cessnock council considers legal options against failed power company Mojo Power East

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated July 25 2022 - 6:32am, first published 6:30am
Council considers legal options against failed power company

A Hunter council is considering its legal options against a power supplier that stopped supplying it electricity, triggering intervention by the Australian Energy Regulator.

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

