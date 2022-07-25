The manager of McDonald Jones Stadium says he would be surprised if there are many Elton John tickets left by the time general public goes on sale on August 1.
The first pre-sale tickets for the January 10 concert go on sale Tuesday through Telstra Plus, followed by Elton John fan organisation Rocket Club and Frontier members on Thursday and then everyone else on Monday.
"The response so far has been so positive," McDonald Jones Stadium venue manager Dean Mantle said.
"I will be very shocked if there's many tickets left to go on sale on August 1.
"Even with the phone calls that we're getting around corporate inquiries, I'll be really surprised if there's too much around after the first couple of days of sales."
Mr Mantle said attending the concert would be a "once in a lifetime opportunity", being Elton's first and all but certainly last show in Newcastle.
The megastar's last Australian tour in 2020 was supposed to be his final before retiring, but after promising to return to New Zealand following two cancelled shows, he decided to add Australia to the rescheduled Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. Visit oznz.eltonjohn.com for details.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
