Newcastle RL: Macquarie now face crammed finish before play-offs

MACQUARIE now face the prospect of playing three games in the space of a week just prior to the Newcastle Rugby League finals series.
The Scorpions' catch-up match with Western Suburbs at Harker Oval on Tuesday night has been postponed and rescheduled for August 10.
Macquarie's new-look run home sees them host Wyong at Lyall Peacock Field on Saturday before three straight away trips - Maitland on August 7, Wests on the Wednesday night and Lakes on the weekend of August 13-14.
Play-offs get underway August 20-21 and depending on where the Scorpions finish on the ladder, they may have to contend with an elimination encounter straight up.
Macquarie joined opponents Souths in equal fourth (18 points) following a 28-18 win at Toronto on Saturday.
They are both two points behind third-placed Cessnock (20). Central (21) and Maitland (25) are also in the top five while The Entrance (14) sit just outside.
Harker Oval was last used on June 26. The original Wests v Macquarie fixture was called off July 3.
Elsewhere, Lakes were given a boost ahead of their catch-up game against Central at St John Oval on Tuesday night with lock Lyndon Hills cleared to take the field.
Hills was put on report when given 10 minutes in the sin bin during Saturday's 50-10 victory over the Bulldogs at Kurri, however, no further disciplinary action has been taken.
Lakes arrive at the clash having won back-to-back games for the first time this season while Central recently jumped to outright second.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
