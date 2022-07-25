Newcastle Herald
Club of Rome member and Sydney futurist Keith Suter says mining 'indispensable' as Australia negotiates 'new world disorder'

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
July 25 2022 - 7:00pm
SCENARIOS: Futurist and Club of Rome member Dr Keith Suter says climate change will drive a new era of mining of which Australia must be part. He says the future is impossible to predict, but contingencies can be prepared using 'scenario planning'. Picture:Simone De Peak

AUSTRALIAN 'futurist' and Club of Rome member Dr Keith Suter has told a major NSW Minerals Council conference that the need for rare earths and other mineral commodities necessary for renewable energy technology will drive a new era of mining that will tap presently untouched areas including the polar regions and outer space.

