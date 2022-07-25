Scientists race to save bees as NSW varroa crisis clean-up continues

Australian scientists are working to develop a world-first, hormone-based pesticide that is safe for honey bees but fatal to varroa mite.
In a joint initiative between research group Hort Innovations and the University of Sydney, scientists will create molecules to selectively bind to the hormone receptors of the mite and interfere with its reproduction, development, and behaviour.
Advertisement
Project lead Professor Joel Mackay from the University of Sydney said insecticides that targeted the varroa mite's receptors had not been created before.
He said Sydney university scientists had been working on the project for the past 18 months, specifically targeting the honey bee and mite.
"Our goal is to make molecules that will interact with and block the activity of this hormone in a pest insect like the varroa mite, but not be able to interfere with the activity of the hormone in a beneficial insect, for example the honeybee," Professor Mackay said.
"Most insecticides used across agriculture are non-selective neurotoxins that will basically kill whatever you apply them to, so we'd really like to turn that around."
But Professor Mackay said the research was still at least two years off the concept being commercialised.
Varroa mite was detected at the Port of Newcastle in late June and has since been found in 42 properties across the state.
By mid July some 1570 hives had been euthanised, with more than 15 million bees destroyed in a bid to eradicate the parasite.
Australia was the last remaining continent to be free of the mite until recently, and authorities are still hopeful they can eradicate it.
Most insecticides used across agriculture are non-selective neurotoxins that will basically kill whatever you apply them to, so we'd really like to turn that around.- Professor Joel Mackay.
On Saturday a permit was established for registered beekeepers to transit through NSW to and from Queensland with strict conditions.
That includes ensuring bees can't escape during transit or travel through varroa eradication and emergency zones.
Hives and bees that have been in eradication zones within the past 24 months or in the Narrabri emergency zone since April 30 are not to be moved.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries said while a statewide standstill of hives still applies, movement from the general biosecurity emergency zone is being allowed under a permit-based system.
There was an estimated 315,100 bee hives in NSW before the mite was detected.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.