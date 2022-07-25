UPDATE
Emergency crews will resume their search on Tuesday morning for a man believed to be missing in water near Catherine Hill Bay, after the death of a woman whose body was found in the water at Moonee Beach on Monday.
Advertisement
Police said the woman was still to be formally identified on Tuesday morning but was believed to be aged in her 80s.
A man, known to the woman and believed to have been with her on Monday, may be missing in the water nearby, police said.
Police Marine Area Command, Surf Life Saving NSW and NSW Ambulance paramedics are at the scene for a full-scale land and water search.
EARLIER REPORT
A woman has died on Moonee Beach after being pulled from the water Monday, NSW Police have confirmed.
Officers and emergency services were called to the beach near Catherine Hill Bay around 2.30pm after reports a body had been found in the water.
The woman, who has yet to be formally identified, was treated at the scene but could not be revived, police said in a statement Monday evening.
Officers attached to the Lake Macquarie Police District attended and established a crime scene, and inquires are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.