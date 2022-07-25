A woman has died on Moonee Beach after being pulled from the water Monday, NSW police have confirmed.
Officers and emergency services were called to the beach near Catherine Hill Bay around 2.30pm to reports a body had been found in the water.
The woman, who has yet to be formally identified, was treated at the scene but could not be revived, police said in a statement Monday evening.
Officers attached to the Lake Macquarie Police District attended and established a crime scene, and inquires are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
