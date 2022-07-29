Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Singleton artist Vivien Dwyer opens 40 years of local sketches in show at Singleton Arts and Cultural Centre

By Jo Bevan
July 29 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Memories returned: Singleton curator Faye Neilson and Vivien Dwyer receive a Dwyer painting from the community.

Since moving to Singleton in the 1970s, Vivien Dwyer has been a keeper of history and memories.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.