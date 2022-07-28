The Creator Incubator Steve Lee is a multimedia emerging artist influenced by figurative expressionism and vernacular art. Lee does not use a formula for creating his work and rather follows a spontaneous process led by the subject matter; current or past events in his life. In Steve Lee's work, the figure is central to the image; they are the force that drives the outcome. This uncensored approach often invalidates rules and traditions of composition and use of colour and, in this freedom, finds the joy in making the work. August 4-14. Opening night, August 6, 6-8pm