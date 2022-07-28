Newcastle Herald
What's new in art: Owens, Straitjacket, mima, Maitland, Singleton and more

Updated July 28 2022 - 3:54am, first published 2:00am
At Singleton: Sketches made over 40 years by Vivien Dwyer of local landmarks and her travels.

The Owens Collective Some Recent Paintings, Chris Capper, through July 31. Coming up: Spring, featuring works by Vera Zulumovski, Edward Milan, Michelle Brodie and Annmarie Murland. Opens August 5, 5-8pm. Runs through August 21.

