The Owens Collective Some Recent Paintings, Chris Capper, through July 31. Coming up: Spring, featuring works by Vera Zulumovski, Edward Milan, Michelle Brodie and Annmarie Murland. Opens August 5, 5-8pm. Runs through August 21.
Straitjacket Gallery Lydia Miller (Gallery 1) and Liam Power (Gallery 2 and Project Space. Open July 30, through August 14.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery See you in the soup What happens when a small and humble duck goes on an epicurean adventure. Explore the soft, food-laden immersive installation by Soft Stories, a collaboration between Cat Rabbit and Isobel Knowles. Animation, miniature scenes and large scale soft sculpture. Through September 11.
Multi Arts Pavilion (MAP) mima Lake Macquarie An Anthology of the Wind. Lottie Consalvo and Sarah Mosca create site-specific sound, video and sculptural works. Viewing Friday, Saturday, Sunday. Through August 28.
Singleton Art and Cultural Centre The Art of Being Here This exhibition celebrates many years of momentary observations by visual storyteller Vivien Dwyer. Through September 25.
MAP mima Artists Lottie Consalvo and Sarah Mosca discuss their collaborative work: An Anthology of the Wind, Friday, August 5, from 6.30pm to 7.30pm at mima. Consalvo and Mosca have created a suite of resonant site-specific video, sound and sculptural works that inhabit various spaces within MAP mima. In this conversation facilitated by curator Pippa Budge, the artists will discuss the experience of working together and the creative processes that led to these astounding new works, which are on show at MAP mima until 28 August. Free event. Bookings and more information at arts.lakemac.com.au
Charlestown Library Portraits of Crime, by Damien Linnane. Portraits of Crime explores how we judge the action of past criminal actions today, and how we may judge current 'crimes' in the future. Opens August 6. Runs until October 5.
The Creator Incubator Steve Lee is a multimedia emerging artist influenced by figurative expressionism and vernacular art. Lee does not use a formula for creating his work and rather follows a spontaneous process led by the subject matter; current or past events in his life. In Steve Lee's work, the figure is central to the image; they are the force that drives the outcome. This uncensored approach often invalidates rules and traditions of composition and use of colour and, in this freedom, finds the joy in making the work. August 4-14. Opening night, August 6, 6-8pm
LEDA Gallery 'The Dave and Vetty' Show. Yvette Ten-Bohmer and David Kurzydlo made friends over a decade ago in Newcastle with the common love of art bringing the two together. Now, they have a show together. Opens August 6.
Onwards Gallery In quiet company, Liss Finney, August 5, from 6 to 9pm.
Wester Gallery A Bit On, Jacob Boylan. Opens August 5, 6-9pm
The Lock-Up The Bender, August 13, 6pm. A night of interdisciplinary performances, music, installations, video and sound, turning The Lock-Up into a completely immersive environment.
Van Gogh Alive Foreshore Park, September 5 - October 9. More than 3000 high-definition images of the artist's work.
New Annual September 23 - October 2
Big Picture Fest September 30 - October 2
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
