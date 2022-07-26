Is conspiracy on climate change truly more likely than science?

Batteries are not friendly to the environment as they never really die and continue to leech toxic chemicals into the environment when discarded. Imagine this if you rely on larger batteries. Incidentally all the main ingredients are mined (as is coal). One could go forever however, are all these protesters condemning the use of coal, etc are relying on the comforts afforded everyone thanks to natural resources we currently enjoy? To be realistic and true to the cause sell your car, don't fly anywhere, discard all your electrical items including your morning coffee hit and then if you wish to go on holiday elsewhere for some reason perhaps take a horse drawn caravan or even a sail boat. Don't forget to discard safety equipment such as generators to maintain your contribution to the environment.