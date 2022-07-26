NEWCASTLE performer Jason Paris couldn't believe the timing when it was announced last week that Sir Elton John had extended his farewell tour to include his first Newcastle show at McDonald Jones Stadium on January 10.
On the day of the announcement, Paris had paid to begin a TV ad campaign promoting his upcoming Elton Out Of The Closet tribute show at the Civic Theatre on September 11.
Some people suggested it would cause Paris to cancel his '70s-style Elton show, but he's looking at the positives.
"All of a sudden everyone has Elton top of mind," he said. "What better way to warm up to the real Reggie Dwight arrival in January than to wind back the clock and relive young Elton performing his hits from the '70s at his energetic best."
