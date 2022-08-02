Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

The startup application deadline is approaching for the inaugural Accelerator program at Integrated Innovation Network

Penelope Green
By Penelope Green
August 2 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
To infinity: I2N senior manager Siobhan Curran, right, with Ihydrate founder Lisa Winn. Picture: Simone De Peak

AN inaugural accelerator program that invites startups to take a "deep dive" into business development as they scale has been launched by the Integrated Innovation Network (I2N) at the University of Newcastle.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Penelope Green

Penelope Green

Journalist, Newcastle Herald

Business, news and feature reporter.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.