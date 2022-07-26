Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

'It scared me': Man stabbed two women with scissors

SR
By Sam Rigney
Updated July 26 2022 - 6:33am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle courthouse.

A MAN who used a pair of scissors to stab his partner in the eye and her sister-in-law while she was holding a baby says the attack "scared" him and claims it will be the catalyst for abstaining from drugs when he is released from jail.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SR

Sam Rigney

Court Reporter

Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.