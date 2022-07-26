'It scared me': Man stabbed two women with scissors

A MAN who used a pair of scissors to stab his partner in the eye and her sister-in-law while she was holding a baby says the attack "scared" him and claims it will be the catalyst for abstaining from drugs when he is released from jail.
David Creighton, 28, gave evidence in Newcastle District Court via audio visual link from mid north coast correctional centre on Tuesday, only a short time after he received a positive diagnosis for COVID-19.
Advertisement
Creighton had used ice and cannabis around the time he stabbed his then partner in the eye and her sister-in-law, who was holding a seven-month-old baby, in the arm at a house at Pacific Way, Muswellbrook about 7pm on January 12 last year.
He was confronted by police in the front yard of the home armed with a pair of scissors and holding a baby.
It was a tense stand-off as Creighton ignored the pleas of officers who repeatedly told him to release the 11-month-old girl.
But as he momentarily placed the baby girl on the ground, police deployed a taser and moved in to make the arrest.
Police found the two injured women and five children, aged between 11 months and seven, who were not physically injured, at the home.
Creighton pleaded guilty in February to two counts of reckless wounding and told Judge Sharron Norton on Tuesday that his behaviour that night had "scared" him and prompted him to want to quit using drugs.
"What happened... it scared me," Creighton said. "I don't want to end up in that state ever again. "I wouldn't want that to happen to anyone let alone for me to do it and it affects them. "It was a bit of a wake up call."
Judge Norton will sentence Creighton on Wednesday.
What happened... it scared me. I don't want to end up in that state ever again.- David Creighton said about stabbing two women in Muswellbrook last year.
IN THE NEWS:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.