Strangely though, comparatively little else is known about pioneer matriarch Sissey Cromarty, but she must have had a lot of grit and stamina to survive and prosper. Her property, Ronaldsha, seems to have been on the western part of the peninsula, near Mary's Bay. It may seem an odd place to live, except that it's only a short walk overland to the landmark Johnny's Well (behind the present Bannisters) and a spring that once provided much-needed fresh drinking water to passing American whalers and other ship crews in the 1840s. The site was a godsend, a golden business opportunity for the struggling Cromarty family, who once ran long-horned cattle in the area, along with operating their general store.