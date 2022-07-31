Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Uncovering the legendary life of pioneering Port Stephens matriarch Cecilia 'Sissey' Cromarty

By Mike Scanlon
July 31 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Legend: This rare photograph is said to be Cecilia Cromarty.

A LITTLE kindness goes a long way.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.