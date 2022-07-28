Lake Mac Business Excellence Awards: Celebrating business success and initiatives Advertising Feature

FINALISTS ANNOUNCED: Lake Macquarie City Council mayor Kay Fraser said the business award finalists showed the diversity of the city's business sector. Picture: Max Mason-Hubers

Business people and organisations from across the region will gather at Belmont 16s tonight, Friday July 29, for the 2022 Lake Mac Business Excellence Awards.



Lake Macquarie Mayor Kay Fraser says this year's finalists across 13 categories reflects the depth and diversity of business across the city.

Outstanding Community Organisation finalist: Hunter Heart Safe

Cr Fraser, one of a panel of judges for this year's awards, said almost 100 entries were received after a call for submissions in May.



"It was pleasing to see lots of new applicants this year, and the applications were almost universally of a very high standard," she said.

"There was actually quite a bit of discussion and debate among the judges to determine finalists in some categories because many had so many fantastic entries."

Finalists range from an early childhood centre to a volunteer group of local healthcare workers providing life-saving CPR training to people in the community.

Outstanding Start-Up finalist Gourmet Coffee Cruiser

GDW Engineering, Salon Ten and Spectrum Comms face off for glory in the Excellence in Small Business category.

In the Large Business category, A Growing Understanding, Air Extreme Air Conditioning and Lake Group Strata are vying for honours.

SAILING: 2021 winner of Excellence in Retail, Hospitality and Tourism Lake Macquarie Cruises general manager Peter Hanrahan with Mayor Kay Fraser.

Most category winners will progress to the Hunter Business Awards later this year.

