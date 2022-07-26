Newcastle Herald
COVID-19 hits Hunter health system hard, as Omicron infects thousands and spreads like measles

DC
By Damon Cronshaw
July 26 2022 - 9:00pm
Serious Situation: Professor Peter Wark said the health system had been "under a lot of strain" and "this situation is not going to improve until well into spring".

COVID-19 has become as infectious as measles and John Hunter Hospital's intensive care unit is under serious strain, a Hunter Medical Research Institute seminar has heard.

