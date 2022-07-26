Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Workshop about Darby Street outdoor dining and 30km/h speed limit trial 'positive', says Lone Clothing Co owner Mitch Samways

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
July 26 2022 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
REVAMP: The Darby Street headphones courtyard is set for refurbishment as part of the trial.

A meeting for Darby Street businesses about the upcoming public space changes was "positive", one local business owner has said.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.