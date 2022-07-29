Assistance getting home Advertising Feature

LEADING NEWCASTLE LAWYERS: Damian Burgess (left) and James Thomson (right). Picture: SUPPLIED.

LOCATION: Burgess Thomson have moved into new premises at 1 Newcomen Street, Newcastle.

Entering the property market can be daunting, particularly for first home buyers, but as prices begin to stabilise there are some great incentives on offer.

James Thomson, a Director and Principal Lawyer at Burgess Thomson, points out that a first home buyer purchasing a property that they intend to live in for $650,000 can save $24,360 in transfer duty.

"First home buyers may also qualify for the Commonwealth Government First Home Guarantee Scheme, which allows them to purchase a property up to $900,000 with only 5% deposit and not have to pay lenders mortgage insurance," James said.

"For first home buyers there is a full transfer duty exemption on new and existing properties up to $650,000 and concessions on transfer duty up to $800,000.

"For vacant land, there is a full exemption on transfer duty up to $350,000 and concessions on transfer duty up to $450,000."

Burgess Thomson is one of Newcastle's most highly regarded law firms since 1983 and can help clients in obtaining first home buyers assistance by completing all Revenue NSW documentation and submitting applications.

Listed in the Legal 500 and Doyle's Guide of top ranked law firms, Burgess Thomson specialises in:

Conveyancing, Property Law and Leases

Wills, Estate Planning, Deceased Estates and Will Disputes

Business and Commercial Law and Superannuation

Damian Burgess founded Burgess Thomson in 1983 and has over 40 years experience in the law. His personal approach, dedication and attention to detail ensures he has a loyal following of repeat clients.

James, who holds a Master of Laws degree from The University of Sydney and Bachelor of Laws and Bachelor of Commerce (Accounting) degrees from The University of NSW, has over 20 years experience and has also completed the Program on Negotiation at Harvard Law School.

Together with a team of Lawyers and Paralegals, they take the time to get to know their clients and service their needs during what can sometimes be a stressful time.

"We conduct all our settlements electronically using PEXA, which means that clients receive funds from their sale on the same day and properties are transferred into our clients' names immediately at settlement," James said.

"Clients can also download the PEXA Key app on their phone and use it to receive updates on the progress of their matter."