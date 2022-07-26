THE first pre-sale ticket allocation for Newcastle's Elton John concert at McDonald Jones Stadium was exhausted in just 20 minutes.
The first tickets went on sale through Telstra yesterday and fans had to be quick to secure their spot for the January 10 event before the allocated tickets sold out.
Some jumped on almost as soon as the sale window opened to be told they were in a queue behind thousands of others, in a sign of strong demand for the rare gig.
But those who missed out still have more opportunities to snap up a ticket.
Two more pre-sales open on Thursday, before general public tickets go on sale on Monday.
Head to oznz.eltonjohn.com for details.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
