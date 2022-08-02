I had been interested in doing further study for some time but with three young children I just couldn't seem to find the time. The COVID lockdowns became a bit of a now or never moment for me. I'm very glad that I started my MBA at my alma mater The University of Newcastle. It's been really interesting and coming in with more 'life experience' than some of my MBA colleagues has also been beneficial (I've often got a real life example to add to the ones in the textbooks!).