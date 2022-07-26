Man, 33, charged over alleged Stockton hotel armed hold-up

A third man has been charged by Robbery and Serious Crime Squad detectives following an investigation into the armed hold-up of a hotel at Stockton two years ago.
Two masked men entered the business on Fullerton Street about 11.30pm on June 26, 2019, then allegedly threatened and assaulted employees while armed with a firearm and tomahawk.
The men allegedly demanded money from the cash register as well as other items from staff, before fleeing the scene in a stolen vehicle, which was later found burnt-out on Pitt Street.
Two employees suffered minor injuries during the incident and have since recovered.
Initial inquiries were undertaken by officers from Newcastle City Police District, before the matter was referred to detectives from the State Crime Command's Robbery and Serious Crime Squad, who commenced investigations under Strike Force Hawksview.
Two men - aged 35 and 26 - have previously been charged over their alleged involvement in the incident and remain before the courts.
Following further inquiries, a 33-year-old man was transferred from a correctional centre at Bathurst to Bathurst Police Station on July 13.
He was charged with robbery while armed with a dangerous weapon and taking and driving conveyance without consent of owner.
The man will face Newcastle Local Court today.
Inquiries under Strike Force Hawksview continue.
