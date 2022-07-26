Newcastle Herald
Court and Crime

Robbery and Serious Crime Squad detective charge man, 33, over alleged armed hold-up of hotel at Stockton in 2019

Updated July 26 2022 - 9:28pm, first published 9:17pm
Man, 33, charged over alleged Stockton hotel armed hold-up

A third man has been charged by Robbery and Serious Crime Squad detectives following an investigation into the armed hold-up of a hotel at Stockton two years ago.

Local News

