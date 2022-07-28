Too many local rugby league talents have sidestepped the Knights

IN reply to John Pritchard, ("Back to the future in COVID fight", Letters, 23/7), if you recall we had what you are suggesting, keeping unvaxxed out of places. It didn't work as the vaxxed were still getting COVID when only they were allowed in. Maybe it's the vax efficacy that's the problem; it doesn't always stop you getting or passing it on, like some health experts indicated it would. Check the NSW Health data; it states that if you have had COVID in the four weeks before you go to hospital for any reason you are counted as a statistic and numbers are not always from the preceding 24 hours.