Letters July 29 2022: Too many Hunter NRL talents have sidestepped Newcastle Knights

By Letters to the Editor
July 28 2022 - 6:30pm
Too many local rugby league talents have sidestepped the Knights

I BELIEVE Garth Brennan should be the coach of the Newcastle Knights. Let him introduce a pathways concept like he was doing successfully at Penrith. Get rid of the players who won't be here next year and bring some of the local juniors through now, not next year. Give them some experience.

