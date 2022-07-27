Newcastle Herald
Home/Our Newcastle/Music & Gigs

All Access Punk'd relives the glory days of 2000s pop-punk and emo

By Josh Leeson
July 27 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MODERNISED: All Access Punk'd taps into the energy of 2000s pop-punk and emo.

IF you love your hair metal and you live in the Hunter, you've no doubt played some air guitar or drums at an All Access 80s gig.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Music and Gigs
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.