IF you love your hair metal and you live in the Hunter, you've no doubt played some air guitar or drums at an All Access 80s gig.
However, founder Jesse Fildes (guitar, vocals) and his bandmates Mike Horbacz (vocals, guitar), Josh Brown (bass) and Ryan Mathison (drums) are swapping their spandex and leather jackets for skinny black jeans and skate shoes for their forthcoming show All Access Punk'd.
The show is a tribute to world-famous pop-punk and emo bands like Blink 182, The Offspring, Green Day, Good Charlotte, Sum 41, My Chemical Romance, Fall Out Boy and Simple Plan.
"So much of this music is the stuff I grew up listening to, along with so many other people around my age, so I can't wait to get out and celebrate the music from all these bands we know and love from when we were young," Fildes said.
You can catch All Access Punk'd at Telarah Bowling Club (August 20), Central Leagues (August 26), Blackbutt Hotel (October 8) and Bull N Bush Hotel (November 11).
