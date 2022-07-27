Striker Susie Coster out as Mid Coast target important points against Eagles: NPLW NNSW

Mid Coast will be looking to put more distance between themselves and the bottom of the NPLW Northern NSW table when they host New Lambton in Taree on Saturday night.
Mid Coast are seventh after taking just seven points from 15 games while New Lambton are last on zero.
Mid Coast beat the Eagles 3-1 and 3-0 when they played a May 28-29 double-header.
The hosts will be without striker Susie Coster due to suspension after she was red-carded for what was deemed a dangerous challenge in their 8-0 loss to Warners Bay last weekend.
** Coach Niko Papaspiropoulos wants a "reaction" when Charlestown host Adamstown on Saturday after losing 4-1 to second-placed Broadmeadow last weekend.
Papaspiropoulos was not happy with a lack of desperation from his charges, particularly in the first half, as they looked to take a win off one of the top-two sides for the first time this season.
A win would have kept them in third place but instead they dropped to fourth on 26 points, one behind Olympic.
"It was an issue of mentality and approach and attitude in the first half and errors that we made," Papaspiropoulos said.
"In the second half we played quite well. But across the whole game did we look like the team that mentally was desperate to win that game? Probably not. That's what frustrates me the most. We've hurt ourselves. Now we just need the right reaction."
** Attacking player Ainsley Childs made an encouraging return for Maitland on Sunday with a 15-minute appearance off the bench after several weeks sidelined due injury.
** With the NPLW NNSW season end fast approaching, Charlestown are leading the race for the reserve-grade premiership with an eight-point gap over their nearest rivals.
Olympic are unbeaten and in top spot, nine clear of second, in the 17s competition.
Maitland hold first position by six points in 15s and an undefeated Adamstown are well clear in 13s, holding a whopping 16-point advantage over the next best side.
