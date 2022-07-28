Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Newcastle Rugby League: Jamy Forbes appointed to coach The Entrance again in 2023 as finals feel just out of reach this season

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
July 28 2022 - 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jamy Forbes

JAMY Forbes remains pleased with the inroads made by The Entrance this season, however, his competitive side wants to see the Tigers contending for the title in 2023.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.