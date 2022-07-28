JAMY Forbes remains pleased with the inroads made by The Entrance this season, however, his competitive side wants to see the Tigers contending for the title in 2023.
Forbes, who has now re-signed to coach the Central Coast club again next year, admits he may lose a couple of players to retirement but hopes to retain the bulk of his squad and "strengthen up" as well.
Advertisement
The Entrance, nearing the end of their second Newcastle Rugby League campaign and first under Forbes, sit two wins outside the top five with three rounds remaining.
Twelve months ago they found themselves in a similar position, on the edge of the finals mark, when COVID cut short the 2021 season.
IN THE NEWS:
"I think our guys always wanted to test themselves in that competition [Newcastle] and it's not a bad effort," he said.
"But at the end of the day I don't play for a place. I want to win comps. We'll certainly be having a crack at it next year."
While "not waving the white flag" just yet, Forbes admits The Entrance face a tough task making the play-offs in 2022.
The Tigers (14 points) essentially can't afford to lose against the third-placed Goannas (20) at Cessnock Sportsground on Saturday or Lakes (9) at home on August 7 or in-form Central (23) in the last round.
Macquarie and Souths (18) are the two teams within reach, however, both have superior for-and-against records.
"We are mathematically still a chance, but I don't believe we'll get close enough," Forbes said.
"Even if we have the same points their for and against is better. We want to have a bit of fun and hopefully finish positively."
One of the challenges for The Entrance will be a lack of footy, having taken the field just twice this month. Training has also looked quite makeshift.
"We ran on the basketball court last night [Tuesday] just to get the ball in our hands. A few of the guys nearly forgot what it felt like," Forbes said.
A journeyman in the sport, who has won three Ron Massey Cup gongs with The Entrance, Forbes says "inconsistent form doesn't warrant us making the semis".
Beating leaders Maitland (20-16) and getting thrashed by Macquarie (50-0) in consecutive weeks probably best illustrates his point.
Forbes indicated former NRL player Shaune Corrigan and Troy Adams were among those considering to hang up the boots. He reckons Jake Woods and captain Matthew Killick have been the Tigers' best performers. Ethan Strange enjoyed a mid-season cameo before linking with the Canberra Raiders.
Forbes said he had been reappointed by the Tigers alongside assistant Ben O'Connell.
Advertisement
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.