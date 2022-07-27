Central further entrenched themselves in second spot on the Newcastle Rugby League ladder after surviving a midweek scare against Lakes.
The Butcher Boys now sit three competition points clear of their nearest rivals and move within striking distance of leaders Maitland, having defeated the Seagulls 28-14 at St John Oval on Tuesday night.
The home side piled on 22 unanswered points in the last half-an-hour of the catch-up game, reeling in the visitors who had led 14-6 shortly after the change of ends.
Central interchange forward Thomas Madden barged over in the 52nd minute helping reduce the deficit to two, making the score 14-12 after halfback Luke Walsh converted.
Walsh then had the last touch in back-to-back tries, passing off to centre Timanu Alexander in the 64th minute and grubbering through for five-eighth Fletcher Kennedy in the 68th minute.
Butcher Boys winger Kain Anderson capped off the result with a try in the corner in the closing stages.
Lakes opened with three of the first four tries via lock Lyndon Hills (4th minute), second-rower Charley Muir (20th minute) and substitute Floyd Tighe (44th minute).
Joey Morris crossed for Central in the 7th minute. The Seagulls were up 8-4 at half-time.
The Butcher Boys now have 23 points with Maitland (25), Cessnock, Macquarie (20) and Souths (18) also in the top five. There are three rounds remaining in the regular season. The Scorpions have one game in hand.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
