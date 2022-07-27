Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Newcastle Rugby League: Central survive midweek scare against Lakes to tighten grip on second spot

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
July 27 2022 - 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fletcher Kennedy

Central further entrenched themselves in second spot on the Newcastle Rugby League ladder after surviving a midweek scare against Lakes.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.